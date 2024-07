MIAMI, Fla. — On this day of red, white and blue celebrations, green goo met travelers at Miami International Airport on Thursday morning.

Photos posted to the airport's Facebook page showed passengers walking around the mess in Concourse G.

Miami International Airport officials said around 9 a.m. the liquid started leaking from a broken pipe.

Crews investigating determined this green goo was not hazardous. However, it did take nearly 90 minutes to get everything cleaned up.