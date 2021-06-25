Good Samaritans pitch in after Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Nicholas Balboa wanted to help a little boy calling out for help after the Surfside building collapse.

"He was screaming, 'Don't leave me.' And so we wanted to stay with him and make sure that we got fire and police over there," Balboa said. "So I was able to signal a police officer using the flashlight of my phone."

The boy was rescued.

RELATED: 1 dead, at least 99 people unaccounted for after deadly Surfside condominium collapse

The building collapse brought the community together. Strangers like Balboa helped those who lost their home and their belongings in the rubble.

"We were on a chat and they told us that pillows, towels, snacks, water, and games for kids were needed," another Good Samaritan said. "So we represented the community and we ran out. We drove to target, texted all of our friends. A lot of people sent us Venmo to help us pay everything and we went shopping."

Karl Morisset also pitched in to help by delivering bottled water.

"I was in Haiti in 2010 when the earthquake happened," Morisset said. "It was hard on families. Now I'm giving back."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said for monetary donations, visit supportsurfside.org.