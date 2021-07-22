Watch
Giant screen collapses at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

No injuries reported
A giant screen collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on July 22, 2021, ahead of the Rolling Loud music festival.
MIAMI — Organizers say a giant video screen has collapsed at a South Florida stadium, one day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to open.

Organizers posted on Twitter that no one was hurt when the screen toppled onto one of the festival's stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It was expected to be repaired before doors open Friday. Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set for May 2020, it was rescheduled several times.

The weekend lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

