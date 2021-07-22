Giant screen collapses at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

MIAMI — Organizers say a giant video screen has collapsed at a South Florida stadium, one day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to open.

Organizers posted on Twitter that no one was hurt when the screen toppled onto one of the festival's stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2021

It was expected to be repaired before doors open Friday. Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set for May 2020, it was rescheduled several times.

The weekend lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.