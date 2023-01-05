Watch Now
Florida Power & Light contractor electrocuted in Miami-Dade County

Power lines came in contact with work truck
A Florida Power and Light contractor was electrocuted and a truck caught fire while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 05, 2023
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Power and Light contractor was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and the FPL truck also caught fire.

Aerials from the scene showed multiple FPL trucks with one severely damaged by the fire.

Power was out in a southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2023, after a Florida Power & Light contractor was electrocuted.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to treat and transport the worker to a local trauma center.

Power lines were down in the area and traffic lights were out while authorities diverted traffic.

The name of the worker has not been released, but NBC Miami reported that the worker was in his 30s.

