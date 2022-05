Former officer gets 3 years for violating rights, sex abuse

MIAMI (AP) — A former South Florida police sergeant has been sentenced three years in prison for sex crimes against three women.

Court records show Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Miami federal court.

The former Hialeah police officer pleaded guilty in March to three counts of violating the civil rights of women by sexually exploiting them.

According to court documents, Menocal admitted that he had kissed a woman and caused her to touch him sexually, had a second woman who was in psychiatric crisis perform oral sex on him and coerced a third woman who was walking alone at night into sex.