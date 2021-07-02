Food Rescue Miami, South Florida restaurants join forces to feed families at Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI — Bagel Bar East and Carnegie Deli were providing 40 corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to those impacted by the Champlain Towers South building tragedy.

"Let's get them fed and do everything we can to maybe [give them] a little bit of a happy time," Steve Hochman said.

Hochman is the owner of Bagel Bar East.

"My staff stopped what they were doing to do this," he said. "They were very happy to come in early this morning and get it done."

Ellen Bowen with Food Rescue Miami said they've been delivering lunch and dinner to the families daily.

"Immediately after the condo collapsed, a number of restaurants reached out to us and said, 'How can we help?'" Bowen said.

Twenty South Florida restaurants have stepped up to help.

"We've worked with Michelle Bernstein from Cafe la Trova. Michael Schwartz has sent food from three of his restaurants. Brad Kilgore and his wife have made food for us and Society BBQ with chef Richard Hales," she said. "It's really been a wonderful outpouring of top chefs that have wanted to share their love by preparing these meals."

Volunteers deliver the meals to the families. Sara Liss is a Surfside resident.

"Our community is so small," Liss said. "It's a seaside town. We're a small community. Even if you don't know someone personally in the towers, you might recognize their face and see them around town. It's definitely been a big change for us and I know that we'll heal together as a community."

Organizations also coming together to feed search and rescue teams. Mercy Chefs is on the ground providing three meals daily, along with World Central Kitchen.

"It's remarkable to see everyone come together," Liss said.

Ellen said the best way to help is by donating at foodrescue.us, just search for the Miami branch.