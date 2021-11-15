Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

DeSantis announces $25 million proposal to restore Miami's Freedom Tower

Built in 1925, tower has served as symbol of freedom for Cuban exiles
items.[0].image.alt
WTVJ
Gov. Ron DeSantis stands next to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez in front of a "Patria y Vida" sign affixed to a podium inside the Freedom Tower, Nov. 15, 2021, in Miami.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nunez stand in front of 'Patria Y Vida' podium in Miami, Nov. 15, 2021
Posted at 10:56 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:41:43-05

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he is proposing a $25 million preservation of the Freedom Tower in Miami.

The budget request will be part of DeSantis' multi-billion dollar proposal for the 2022 legislative session.

While standing in the Freedom Tower, DeSantis said the $25 million will go toward urgent structural repairs as well as conserving and restoring historical architectural components.

"It's getting close to being 100 years old and it does need some major repairs and some restoration," DeSantis said.

The 1925 building was the home of the Cuban Assistance Center from 1962 to 1974 and became known as the "Ellis Island of the South."

The announcement comes after several demonstrations were held across Florida last weekend in support for Cubans who plan to protest in the island nation on Monday.

In his announcement, DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden's administration for not doing more in Cuba and said the administration "needs to step up to the plate" on Cuban policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.