Dashcam video shows Florida trooper saving choking child near Miami

MIAMI — A dashcam video captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saving a toddler from choking on the side of an Interstate 95 entrance ramp near Miami.

The agency released the dashcam footage from the Oct. 16 incident in a Twitter post that called the trooper a hero. Trooper Reginald Mathieu was heading to a crash scene when the little girl’s parents flagged him down.

Trooper Mathieu recently responded to an emergency involving a 1 year old toddler who was unresponsive on I-95.



Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness! #Hero pic.twitter.com/BAKTWmGP37 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 24, 2021

They and two other cars had stopped along the southbound ramp and were in the road, attempting to get the 1-year-old child to breathe.

The dashcam video shows the trooper running up to assist the unconscious child.

Mathieu began performing back blows on the child until she regained consciousness.