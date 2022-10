MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cuban pilot is on American soil after landing a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport.

Miami International Airport officials said the single-engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport on Friday morning.

The airport is in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

The pilot told WTVJ that he flew from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.

Customs and Border Protection agents were at the airport investigating.