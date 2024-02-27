Coast Guard searching for missing couple headed to Bahamas from Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a couple who disappeared while on a boating trip nearly a week ago.

The USCG said in a post on X that Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, ages 72 and 59 respectively, were last contacted on Feb. 21 while enroute from Florida Keys to the Bahamas.

The agency also shared photos of the vessel.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the District 7 command center at 305-415-6800.