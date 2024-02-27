Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Coast Guard searching for missing couple headed to Bahamas from Florida Keys

Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, ages 72 and 59 respectively, were last contacted on Feb. 21
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
USCG is searching for operators Vicki & Robert Bernhardt of 42-foot vessel Irish Miss.png
Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 12:50:51-05

KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a couple who disappeared while on a boating trip nearly a week ago.

The USCG said in a post on X that Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, ages 72 and 59 respectively, were last contacted on Feb. 21 while enroute from Florida Keys to the Bahamas.

The agency also shared photos of the vessel.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the District 7 command center at 305-415-6800.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.