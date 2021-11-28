Chief: Officer fatally shoots man suspected of vehicle theft

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Police officers responding to a call about vehicle thefts on Sunday morning fatally shot one of the suspects, officials said.

Coral Gables police officers arriving at the scene observed two people breaking into a U-Haul pickup truck.

"Upon engaging the individuals, the first arriving officer and the second arriving officer discharged their firearms in an attempt to protect their lives," police Cheif Ed Hudak told the Miami Herald.

The second suspect was taken into custody, police said.

WPLG reported that the truck had several bullet holes on the driver's side. The body of the person who was shot was inside, covered by a tarp.

One of the officers was injured in the lower body and was being treated, Hudak told news outlets.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.