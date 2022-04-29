Watch
British Virgin Islands premier arrested in Miami-Dade County on US drug charges

Official arrested by DEA agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport
Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 10:58:04-04

MIAMI — U.S. authorities say the premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory's ports have been arrested on drug smuggling charges in South Florida.

A criminal complaint shows Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested Thursday by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport.

They are charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money.

Officials said Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard had been at the airport to meet with drug traffickers who in reality were undercover DEA agents, to see a shipment of $700,000 in cash that the BVI officials expected to receive for helping smuggle cocaine from Colombia to Miami and New York.

