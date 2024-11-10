Watch Now
Boynton Beach man, 21, dead after boat crash in Miami-Dade County

FWC officers on the water, May 20, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is dead following a boat crash in Miami-Dade County Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Preliminary information from the FWC states that a 34' Nor-Tech vessel was traveling south when a sudden turn ejected all three occupants on board.

Good Samaritans were able to recover the operator and one passenger from the boat. 21-year-old Eytan Genoune of Boynton Beach was recovered deceased from the water.

The other two occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

