3 injured after argument leads to shooting at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. — An argument between two groups of people led to a shooting Saturday inside the Aventura Mall that left three people injured, police said.

Aventura police spokesman Michael Bentolila told reporters that the shooting occurred in front of the Hugo Boss store. He said an individual from one of the feuding groups pulled out a gun, prompting another individual from the other group to pull out a gun and open fire.

Bentolila said the injuries were not life-threatening to the three people who were hurt.

He said the suspected shooter fled the mall.

Police also said on Twitter that several suspects were being questioned by detectives.

All patrons and employees of the mall were escorted off the property.

#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

Various reports of a shooter at the mall started flooding social media feeds shortly before 4 p.m.

Literally locked in a store at Aventura mall because there is an active shooter. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hl5QA5SFQU — Baby Cakez ♥ (@____Shakia) May 8, 2021

shooting at aventura mall.. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ — Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021

I was in the mall (my office is 5 mins away) when this shooting occurred a few stores over. Heard the shot, training kicked in - herded everyone, dove for cover behind cabinets. On the floor behind cover when I made this video. Pure chaos. Just left.#aventura #aventuramall pic.twitter.com/4VoWgsm5ib — Derek Smart (@dsmart) May 8, 2021

Nobody was being allowed in the mall during the investigation.

Almost a year ago, two people were injured at the same mall after an argument resulted in a shooting at the Nordstrom.