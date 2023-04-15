Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 3-year-old boy in Miami

MIAMI — An Amber Alert has been issued for a kidnapped 3-year-old boy in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Oliver Williams was last seen in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 15th Street.

Oliver was last seen wearing a green and yellow "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" outfit and multicolored Crocs.

Authorities believe he may be in the company of an unknown man last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt. They're believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate 34BGWE.

Anyone with information as to Oliver's whereabouts is asked to call 911.