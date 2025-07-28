Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 kids hospitalized after barge collides with sailing boat near Miami Beach, authorities say

Collision happened near Star Island in Biscayne Bay
Five children were hospitalized after a barge collided with a sailing boat near Miami Beach on July 28, 2025.
WSVN via CNN News Source
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A barge appears to have struck a sailing boat carrying six people, including five children and a woman, who were pulled from the water by responders Monday off Miami Beach, authorities said.

The collision happened near Star Island in Biscayne Bay, and all the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, said Arielle Callender, a regional spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in a statement.

The agency is investigating the crash and has not disclosed details about those injured.

Local television stations showed first responders, some in scuba diving gear, in boats around what appears to be a barge.

