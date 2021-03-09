5 inmates attack Jorge Barahona as he slept in jail

MIAMI — Five South Florida inmates beat up an accused child killer as he slept because "of the nature of his pending charges," authorities said in a police report.

All five have been charged with battery by a detainee for the March 1 attack on Jorge Barahona at the Miami-Dade County jail.

Barahona, 53, suffered bruises on his face, a nosebleed and a small cut on his nose, the Miami Herald reported.

Barahona is accused of killing his adopted 10-year-old daughter, Nubia Barahona, in February 2011 after investigators said he tortured her and her twin brother, Victor, for months.

The child's body was found on Valentine's Day 2011, soaked with chemicals in the back of her father's truck along Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.

His wife, Carmen Barahona, 69, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges last year and is expected to testify against her husband. He faces the death penalty if convicted at trial.