48 people test positive for COVID-19 on world's biggest cruise ship

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean says 48 people on board the world's biggest cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.

The Symphony of the Seas returned to port in Miami December 18, after a week-long voyage around the Caribbean.

More than 6,000 passengers and crew were on board when a guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Each person with the virus went into quarantine.

They were all either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Six people disembarked before the final stop in Miami.

Royal Caribbean says 95% of people on board were fully vaccinated.