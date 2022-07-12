Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

3-year-old boy dies after being found inside hot car in Miami Gardens

Hot car death
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
Hot car death
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 08:29:03-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being left inside a hot car in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Officials found the boy unresponsive in a car at 3:47 pm. near the Lubavitch Education Center campus.

At tha time, the heat index was 101 degrees and temperature was 92 degrees.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kids and Car Safety non-profit says 11 children have died in hot cars nationwide this year. More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

The non-profit recommends parents never leave their child alone in the car, place a memorable item or bag in the front seat and always check the backseat when leaving the car.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms