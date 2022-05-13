Watch
2nd arrest after viral video shows popped balloons in bay

Posted at 4:29 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 16:29:25-04

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a second person has been arrested after a viral video showed people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay.

Miami-Dade police say a 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with willful disregard for the environment.

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge.

Detectives have also issued more than $25,000 in civil citations.

The viral video that led to the arrest was posted Tuesday on a social media page.

Detectives determined that about 50 deflated party balloons had been dumped into Biscayne Bay at the Bayshore Landing.

