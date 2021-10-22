2 police officers shot, suspect killed in Doral

DORAL, Fla. — Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout near Miami-Dade Police Headquarters in Doral Friday morning, officials said.

Doral police officials said one officer was grazed in the face by glass or shrapnel and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer was shot in the chest, arm and leg, and was rushed to Jackson West before being transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

Officials said the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest that stopped the round that hit his chest.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Northwest 92nd Avenue and Northwest 25th Street, where there was a large police presence.

Officials said the incident began with a dispute between the suspect and another man that turned into one man chasing the other in a vehicle.

When officers responded, they found one of the vehicles had lost control and crashed into a tree.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who returned fire, killing the suspect, officials said. The suspect hasn't been identified.

Miami-Dade Police said they were also responding to the incident.

No other information was immediately known.