2 Miami-Dade police officers shot, suspect killed in shootout

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Two South Florida police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed Wednesday night in a shootout outside a home.

It happened during a Miami-Dade police investigation at a home along Southwest 162nd Avenue, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

As the officers approached the front door, they were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun, Zabaleta said.

He shot the officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire, Zabaleta said.

A 35-year-old officer was shot in the upper arm and a 57-year-old officer was shot in the arm and face, Zabaleta said. They were both taken to a hospital by another officer.

The suspect was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been made public.

"This type of violence towards my officers will not be tolerated," Miami-Dade police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said. "By the grace of God, they are alive today."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.