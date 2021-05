MIAMI — Two people were hospitalized after a boat crash in Miami Friday night.

This happened at 11 p.m. near the Broad Causeway bridge.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other agencies responded to the scene where a boat had collided with a channel marker.

The U.S. Coast guard said four people were aboard the 32-foot vessel.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.