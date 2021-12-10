Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

2 dead in Miami-Dade crash while fleeing police

items.[0].image.alt
Public Domain
WPTV
Miami-Dade Police Department logo on a patch
Posted at 4:29 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 04:29:02-05

MIAMI (AP) -- A driver trying to flee police near Miami crashed into a tree at high speeds, killing himself and his passenger, police said.

Miami-Dade police said Thursday's accident happened after officers spotting a Honda Accord speeding and tried to pull it over, using their sirens and lights.

The driver sped away, smashing into a pickup truck that was stopped at a traffic light, police said.

The Accord kept going until the driver lost control and smashed into a tree. The driver and passenger died at the scene. Their names were no released. The pickup's driver was not hurt.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)