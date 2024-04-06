2 dead, 7 injured including officer in shooting at Doral bar

DORAL, Fla — Two people died and seven others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at CityPlace Doral early Saturday, officials said. The shooter was among those shot and killed at the scene.

There was a dispute at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral when a security guard intervened at about 3:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Police Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta told WTVJ.

Police said the shooter then took out a firearm and shot and killed the security guard.

“Around 3:15 or 3:30 in the morning, I heard three initial gunshots,” William Suedois, who lives in an apartment building nearby, told WPLG. “Didn’t really know where it was coming from. I thought it was fireworks. Then I heard probably 10 or 15 directly after that -- very, very fast and very loud. It was very scary -- very scary.”

"There were cops all over," rideshare driver Rob Abner told WTVJ. "I'm here a lot, so it is kind of concerning. It touches you personally."

One Doral officer was shot and taken to the hospital and was later released. He was reportedly one of two Doral officers who fired their weapons.

Doral Police Chief Lopez told WSVN the injured police officer was a four-year veteran, who applied a tourniquet on himself.

Four men and two women also were shot.

One man and one woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

