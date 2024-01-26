16-year-old boy accused of stabbing classmate with steak knife at North Miami Beach Senior High School

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old North Miami Beach Senior High School student is accused of attempted murder after he stabbed a classmate with a steak knife Thursday, police said.

According to an arrest report, the teenagers were fighting by the bleachers near the baseball field when one of them pulled out a steak knife and stabbed the other in the rib cage.

Police said the stabbing suspect later confessed that he "did something bad at school" and turned himself in.

During an interview with police, the teen said he took a steak knife from his mother's kitchen and brought it to school.

The teen suspect was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.