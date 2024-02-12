13 hospitalized after tour boat collides with another boat in Miami

MIAMI — Nearly 30 people are recovering from injuries after a tour boat collided with an apparent private vessel in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash several miles away from PortMiami.

MDFR officials say two boats collided, injuring 29 people in total. One of the boats was a Thriller sightseeing boat, and the other appeared to be a private vessel.

The crash sent 13 people to the hospital, including at least one victim who was flown for treatment. Sixteen other people also suffered injuries.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear, but no fatalities were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.