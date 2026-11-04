1 killed, 2 others injured when a helicopter crashes into Biscayne Bay near Bill Baggs State Park

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — One person was killed, and two others were injured on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay near Miami, officials said.

The helicopter went down shortly before noon near Bill Baggs State Park, off Key Biscayne, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that one of the three helicopter occupants was reported dead, while the other two were taken to a trauma center.

Preliminary information indicates that the Robinson R44 II helicopter appeared to be on a photography flight, the National Transportation Safety Board said. Besides the Coast Guard, firefighters from several local agencies responded to the crash.

Television news video of the crash shows the aircraft upside down underwater with two yellow floats attached to the bottom of its landing skids. Those emergency floats are designed to help keep a helicopter afloat in a water landing.

Officials didn't immediately identify the helicopter's occupants.