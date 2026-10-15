Matt Gaetz among defendants named in newly filed civil lawsuit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is among the defendants named in a new federal civil lawsuit filed on behalf of two women identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

The complaint also names former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg and several other defendants.

West Palm Beach attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents the plaintiffs, said the lengthy complaint was intentionally detailed.

“We wanted the courts to understand the full breadth of this operation,” Kuvin told WPTV.

WPTV WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass speaks with West Palm Beach attorney Spencer Kuvin

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege from 2017 through January of 2019, “…that Gaetz and Greenberg coordinated recruitment, payments, drugs, and travel to obtain commercial sexual acts…”

Gaetz left Congress in 2024. He has previously denied wrongdoing connected to allegations investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector, is currently serving federal prison time following his conviction in a separate criminal case.

Kuvin told WPTV that attorneys for the plaintiffs believe communications and other evidence, text messages in particular, referenced in the complaint support their allegations.

“The text messages we have we believe are incredibly damaging to Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Greenberg,” Kuvin said.

The allegations contained in a civil complaint are claims made by the plaintiffs and have not been proven in court.

WPTV's Ashley Glass reached out to Gaetz, Greenberg and others named in the lawsuit after it was filed. WPTV will provide those updates and responses as they become available.

See the full civil complaint below: