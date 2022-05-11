Watch
NewsState

Actions

Massive flotilla party in Volusia County, Florida, erupts into mayhem with multiple fights

Estimated 800 people attended event
Video shows a massive brawl at a party on the water in Central Florida this past weekend.
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:12:48-04

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows a massive brawl at a party on the water in Central Florida this past weekend.

The incident happened Saturday in what was billed as a "huge flotilla-gathering" called "Mayhem at Lake George 2022."

An estimated 800 people attended the event.

Several people standing in knee-deep water were seen throwing punches near the DJ's barge.

It's unclear what started the fight.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said authorities made a number of arrests.

Several citations and warnings were also handed out.

Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News