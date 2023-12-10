'Margaritaville at Sea' cruise line expands to Port Tampa Bay in mid-June

TAMPA, Fla. — Riviera Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea is expanding to Tampa Bay by adding a 2,650-passenger ship that will launch in June of 2024.

The cruise line will offer four- and five-night cruises with stops in Key West, Cozumel and Progreso.

The cruise line first launched in the Summer of 2022 with two-night cruises to the Bahamas leaving from Port of Palm Beach. The Margaritaville at Sea Islander will be the cruise line's second ship.

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The Paradise started sailing in 1991 under Carnival Cruise Line's Costa brand.

In October, the cruise line bought the former Costa Atlantica from China's Adora Cruises.

The ship has not sailed since the COVID pandemic.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will have the first three-story poolside Landshark Bar. It will also have an adult outdoor lounge and pool called The Tiki Bar, a 14-story tropical atrium, a Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide, and more. Margaritaville at Sea will fully redesign all 1,100 staterooms with all new furnishings, including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

"Part of Margaritaville is really about being both fun and escapism, and so we really wanted to bring those two concepts together with the Islander," said Amanda Travaglini, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville at Sea.

Margaritaville at Sea

"There’s going to be a water slide which the Paradise doesn’t have, there’s going to be a live music venue right next to the pool. It’s going to have multiple pools. It’s going to have places that currently aren’t on the Paradise, and it’s going to have some concepts that carry over," said Travaglini.

“We are excited to expand our cruise line with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander as our flagship vessel,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. “The addition of this ship will allow our guests to visit more island destinations and, while at sea, enjoy a broader and more elevated range of fun and signature Margaritaville onboard experiences.”

Paul Anderson, president and CEO of Port Tampa Bay, said the additional cruise line will boost the local economy. Research from Visit Tampa Bay showed visitors who go on cruises also visit places like The Florida Aquarium, Clearwater Beach and Busch Gardens, as well as major Orlando theme parks.

"A lot of people come here, they do a little staycation and then they get on and do their vacation on the cruise. So this is a brand that is well established. There is a great brand ID. I think there will be a lot of excitement. I'm truly excited and I know everybody who is working on this project is as well," said Anderson.

Margaritaville at Sea

"The economic impact of a cruise is significant on every port that has cruise operations. Here at Port Tampa Bay, it's about $700 million a year. This cruise ship will add about 350,000 passengers a year."

The Islander will arrive at Port Tampa Bay in mid-June, with the first cruise sailing on June 14, 2024. Guests can reserve 2024 sailings online starting now.

For more information on Margaritaville at Sea Islander, visit here.

