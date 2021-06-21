Sen. Marco Rubio claims 'fatherlessness' the cause of 'every major social problem'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., took to Twitter on Father's Day with an unusual holiday message.

While most politicians like Gov. Ron DeSantis posted about spending the day with their children or praise for their own fathers, Rubio commented on fatherlessness.

"Every major social problem in America can be linked to fatherlessness," Rubio tweeted. "Wherever involved fathers are rare,crisis is certain to follow and billions in government spending is no substitute for fatherhood."

The topic isn't new for Rubio, who wrote an article about it on Father's Day in 2018.

"Fathers and mothers serve equally important, but distinct, functions in raising children," Rubio wrote in that piece.

Many who replied to the tweet criticized it as being misogynistic and homophobic against single mothers and lesbian mothers.

State Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach, replied to the tweet, citing his two mothers.