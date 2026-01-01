Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Manatees huddle together for warmth in Three Sisters Springs on New Year's Eve

Hundreds of manatees were spotted taking refuge at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River
Manatees in Three Sisters Springs
Southwest Florida Water Management District
Manatees formed a cuddle puddle to stay warm in cold temps.
Manatees in Three Sisters Springs
Posted

Ever wonder how manatees stay warm?

They cuddle!

Manatees huddle together for warmth in Three Sisters Springs

These Florida manatees huddled into quite the cuddle puddle when temperatures dropped in Citrus County on New Year's Eve.

Hundreds of manatees were spotted taking refuge at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River.

The temperature in the area was 35 degrees on Wednesday.

Southwest Florida Water Management officials say a project that repaired the eroded shoreline improved water quality and restored the manatee habitat back in 2023, making it a great spot for the mammals to stay warm in the winter.

Copyright 2026 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening