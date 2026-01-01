Manatees huddle together for warmth in Three Sisters Springs on New Year's Eve

Ever wonder how manatees stay warm?

They cuddle!

Manatees huddle together for warmth in Three Sisters Springs

These Florida manatees huddled into quite the cuddle puddle when temperatures dropped in Citrus County on New Year's Eve.

Hundreds of manatees were spotted taking refuge at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River.

The temperature in the area was 35 degrees on Wednesday.

Southwest Florida Water Management officials say a project that repaired the eroded shoreline improved water quality and restored the manatee habitat back in 2023, making it a great spot for the mammals to stay warm in the winter.