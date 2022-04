Man suspected of killing Florida teen set for sentencing

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 34-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant teenage Florida girl a decade ago faces a shorter prison sentence if her remains are found before he's sentenced.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Jacobee Flowers on Thursday. He was indicted by a grand jury in 2016 in the death of 17-year-old Morgan Martin.

She left her St. Petersburg home in pajamas in 2012, telling her sister she’d be back soon.

Martin had said Flowers was the father of her baby. Authorities believe Martin’s remains are in Pike County, Alabama.

Flowers had agreed to provide information in exchange for a shorter sentence.