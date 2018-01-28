Man runs Miami half-marathon backwards

MIAMI (AP) -- A Puerto Rican man ran the Miami Half-Marathon backwards to draw attention to the plight of Puerto Rico, which is struggling to recover after Hurricane Maria.

WPLG Local 10 reports that 34-year-old Jorge Cruz finished the 13.1 mile route in 1 hour, 47 minutes and 12 seconds on Sunday. Out of the more than 14,000 runners competing in the half-marathon, Cruz placed 1,361.

Cruz, who ran the 5K race Saturday with his girlfriend, is hoping to set a Guinness World Record.

The pair has been running races backwards for almost 10 years.

They said they want to raise consciousness to a world that sometimes seems to do things "backwards."

