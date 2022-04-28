Man running on highway bites deputy who tried to stop him

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man who was running through traffic on a busy Tampa street bit a sheriff’s deputy who tried to restrain him.

Drivers called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to report that a man was running between cars on the four-lane highway.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Crystal Clark says deputies ordered the man to get out of the road, but he refused.

He became violent as deputies tried to arrest him and bit one of them in the arm.

He suffered a medical episode and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.