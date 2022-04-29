Watch
Man gets 40 years for killing pregnant St. Pete teenager

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty this month to killing a pregnant Florida teenager a decade ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Jacobee Flowers promised to help authorities recover her body in rural Alabama.

He would have received a lighter sentence if the remains of 17-year-old Morgan Martin had been found.

She left home in 2012 to speak to him and never returned.

Martin was carrying Flowers’ baby, but he wanted her to end the pregnancy, fearing statutory rape charges and trouble with the mother of his other children.

It was a missing persons case for years before Flowers was charged with murder.

