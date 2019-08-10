WILTON MANORS, Fla. -- A man was arrested Thursday evening after he was observed walking and biking naked during rush hour traffic in Wilton Manors.

Concerned citizens called police at 6:27 p.m. when they saw a naked man riding a bicycle in the area of N.E. 6th Avenue and Wilton Drive.

According to police the man entered a business called "RockHard Lovestuff", selected an article of clothing from a shelf, put the item on and told employees of the store that he was trading his bicycle for the item.

The man left the business and walked up and down Wilton Drive where he removed the stolen clothing and once again exposed himself.

Officers located him and took him into custody. He is facing one count of Lewd and Lascivious exhibit by an individual 18 years of age or older and victim less than 16 years of age and one count of obstruct by disguised person.

The man refuses to provide his legal name or any additional information to police.

If you recognize the man or have information about him, please contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.