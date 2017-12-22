Man accused of stalking Katy Perry across the country arrested in Miami: Police

MIAMI-- A man was arrested for allegedly trying to enter a private backstage area during pop star Katy Perry’s concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday night.

Pawel Leszek Jurski was ordered to stop after he entered a restricted backstage area during the concert, according to an arrest report. Jurski ignored the warning and attempted to rush toward the stage.

Miami police officers arrested Jurski and escorted him to a secluded area, where he briefly escaped.

Jurski told officers that he was a Polish citizen in the United States on a tourist visa, and that he attempted to contact Perry at her concert in Orlando at Walt Disney World just a few days prior to her concert in Miami.

Perry’s director of security told police that Jurski also climbed to the 14th floor of a hotel in Miami Beach where the singer was staying.

Jurski repeatedly followed the singer across the country, attending concerts in Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Grand Rapids all in the past 20 days, according to the arrest report.

Jurski told officers that he would do whatever it would take to be with Perry.

