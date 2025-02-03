Lockheed Martin building facility in Titusville after winning $383 million Navy missile contract

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A global security, defense and aerospace company said it plans to build a production facility in Florida and add about 300 jobs to support strategic missile modernization.

Lockheed Martin was awarded $383 million by the U.S. Navy to develop the next generation of the Trident II Strategic Weapons System (SWS) D5 missile, the company said in a news release.

The D5 missile is the most advanced ballistic missile in the world and is currently aboard U.S. Ohio-class and U.K. Vanguard-class submarines, according to Lockheed.

The company said it is breaking ground on an approximately 225,000 square foot facility in Titusville, Florida to produce components for the D5LE2 submarine-launched ballistic missile. The new facility will expand Lockheed Martin's presence in Florida's Space Coast.

"Under Gov. Ron DeSantis' leadership, Florida continues to invest in our aerospace and aviation, and military and defense industries, bringing high-skill, high-wage jobs to the state," Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said in the news release. "Strategic investments like this continue to propel Florida's workforce, adding 300 new jobs and bringing economic success to Florida communities."

The facility is anticipated to be ready for operations in 2027.