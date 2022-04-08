Lee County man accused of filming 2 girls in store fitting room

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old man is accused of filming two young girls as they tried on clothes in a fitting room at a southwest Florida Walmart store.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a Thursday news conference that the girls told their father, who confronted the man as he fled the store near Fort Myers.

The girls are ages 4 and 12.

Deputies found the man at a bus stop a short time later.

Marceno says the man was charged with two counts of video voyuerism, resisting arrest and petit theft.

He says Fort Myers police are investigating similar incidents involving the man.