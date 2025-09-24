Lawyers say disability wasn't a factor in man's death after riding a Universal coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for the family of a man who died last week after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort's newest theme park said Monday that they believe he smacked his head on a restraint during downward thrusts and was unconscious for most of the ride.

The attorneys for the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, said the fact that he had a spinal disability from birth and used a wheelchair played no role in his death, and he had no medical issues before getting on the Stardust Racers ride at Epic Universe. At a news conference in Orlando, the lawyers also took issue with a top Universal executive last weekend saying in a note to employees that “internal findings” showed the ride worked as it should have.

“They are quick to say that, ‘Well, the ride functioned as it was supposed to. Everything works properly.’ Well, just because it didn’t malfunction does not lead us to believe that there were not safety issues because we know something caused him to die,” said famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose law firm is representing the family.

Karen Irwin, Universal Orlando Resort’s president, said in her note that the internal findings showed ride systems functioned normally, equipment was intact and Universal workers followed the proper procedures. Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said last Friday that their initial findings align with that of the theme park.

The roller coaster remains closed as Universal conducts a comprehensive review of the ride with its manufacturer.

“Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do,” Irwin said.

Zavala was pronounced dead last week at a hospital after riding the dual-launch coaster, which reaches speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph). The medical examiner for the Orlando area ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident.

Natalie Jackson, another of the family's attorneys, said they believe Zavala suffered repeated head strikes based on what witnesses have said.

“His disability did not kill him,” Jackson said. “It was the blunt force trauma.”

