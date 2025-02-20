Lawmakers push for state-level ‘Florida DOGE’ inspired by federal efficiency efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) makes waves in Washington, D.C. for its controversial push to reduce the size (and jobs) of the federal government, lawmakers in Florida are setting their sights on a similar effort at the state level.

Florida, known for influencing national policy, is now eyeing a move to cut down on bureaucracy and streamline state government—mirroring the strategies championed by the Trump administration.

State Rep. Tiffany Esposito is spearheading the 'FLOGE' bill

In the wake of protests against DOGE’s federal cuts, which are seen by Republicans as a necessary step to save millions, if not billions, in taxpayer money, Florida’s lawmakers are exploring how to implement a similar plan in their own state.

Rep. Tiffany Esposito, a Republican from Deltona, is spearheading a bill that would create a "Florida DOGE," or "FLOGE," of sorts. The proposed legislation, HB 305, is designed to tackle what many see as unnecessary red tape by introducing automatic expiration dates for “outdated” state agency rules, requiring cost-benefit analyses for new regulations, and giving lawmakers more control over administrative rules moving forward.

“Rules and regulations are burdensome to our businesses, right? Like, it costs time, and time is money,” said Esposito. “So, I think it saves the government money in not having to look at that administrative piece of every single one, every single one of those rules and regulations — but more importantly, it saves our businesses money and saves our Floridians and our taxpayers money.”

Florida, like many states, is home to a large number of regulatory restrictions — Esposito’s team points to more than 170,000, rivaling states like California and New York. With her legislation, she hopes to bring a more streamlined regulatory landscape.

Esposito has already secured a Senate partner for the bill and is preparing to present it before committees when the legislative session begins in just days.

However, the legislation faces opposition. Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando, expressed concerns over the parallels between Florida’s proposed plan and the federal DOGE initiative.

“I’m very concerned about any type of reference to what's happening at the federal level,” Eskamani said. “It’s not about efficiency; it’s about chaos.”

Eskamani also took issue with the bill’s origins, noting that it has the support of the Cicero Institute, an organization that has pushed for the loosening of child labor laws. She also questioned the motives behind the legislation.

“It’s ironic for Republican legislators to be doing this, as we’ve been under Republican control for about 30 years now,” said Eskamani. “If there were problems with state agencies, you can do something about it.”

The bill’s future remains uncertain as lawmakers prepare for the 2025 legislative session, set to begin on March 4. With more than 840 pieces of legislation on the docket, the outcome of this one in particular will depend on the political climate and appetite of GOP leadership as the next few months unfold.

For Esposito, her next step is settling on the bill’s name — though she’s already leaning toward “Florida DOGE.”

“I would love to call it Florida DOGE,” Esposito said. “This is something that President Trump and Elon Musk have been working on diligently long before the election, and it’s something that we’re seeing a mandate by the American people to continue to implement government efficiency.”