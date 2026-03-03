TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has approved a sweeping land use overhaul that supporters say could help lower housing costs — and critics warn could weaken local control and fuel sprawl.

Lawmakers passed HB 399 with solid support, 71–38, though at least eight Republicans broke ranks and joined Democrats in opposition.

Land use overhaul advances as lawmakers clash over sprawl and local control

The bill caps certain development fees charged by cities and counties, requires land-use changes to pass by a simple majority vote — even if local charters require more — limits how projects can be denied over so-called “compatibility” concerns, and expands allowances for manufactured and off-site built homes.

Sponsor Rep. David Borrero, R-Doral, argued the measure tackles what he calls a supply problem driving up home prices.

“Local government regulations have created a housing crisis in certain parts of our state, and this bill attempts to tackle those issues,” Borrero said.

Pressed on whether the bill is a pathway to more affordable housing, Borrero said it was “the most significant step” to help lower the cost of housing.

“You open up the valve a little bit, they lower the cost for everybody,” Borrero said. “And if you move the boundary just a little bit, you allow room for that.”

But Democrats pushed back, warning the bill overrides voter-approved growth boundaries and sidelines local governments.

“When did local governments become the enemy of the people?” asked Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, during floor debate.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, raised concerns about weakening voter authority.

“I do worry that when you make it easier to override the will of the voters, that we're moving away from that type of planning to favor large special interests,” Eskamani said.

The debate also highlighted a broader tension at the Capitol this session, as lawmakers grapple with affordability concerns across the state. Supporters say increasing housing supply is key to lowering prices. Opponents argue the issue is more complex and warn of long-term environmental and infrastructure costs tied to expanded development.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers are considering a similar proposal. Any differences between the two chambers would need to be reconciled before the measure could reach the governor’s desk — with just days left in the legislative session.

