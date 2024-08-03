Lake County deputy dies in 'ambush' after responding to disturbance call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Lake County deputy died in the line of duty after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Florida. Two other deputies were injured.

Lake County Peyton C. Grinnell made the announcement on Saturday in a post on Facebook.

According to a news conference held by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were shot Friday night in Eustis.

Grinnell said Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, 28, died after he was shot and then became trapped inside the house.

Two other deputies were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

Grinnell said the deputies were ambushed while responding to a disturbance call.