Justice Department investigates United Parks & Resorts for alleged disability discrimination

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into United Parks & Resorts Inc. to determine whether the company's theme parks discriminate against guests with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The investigation by the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida follows complaints from members of the public who allege that three of the company's parks prohibit the use of certain walkers known as "rollator walkers."

United Parks & Resorts is a global theme-park and entertainment company that owns or licenses brands including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando.

Complainants say they cannot access the parks without their rollators and that the only alternatives offered would require them to use mobility aids inappropriate for their disabilities and to pay additional charges.

"The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Civil Rights Division said.

"We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability."

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida emphasized the importance of equal access to Florida's popular theme parks.

"Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks," Kehoe said.

"No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all individuals with disabilities are guaranteed their rights under the ADA."

The investigation is being handled by Trial Attorney David K. Gardner of the Civil Rights Division's Disability Rights Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra N. Karahalios of the Middle District of Florida. The Department did not announce a timeline for the probe.

Anyone who believes they have experienced disability discrimination at United Parks & Resorts Inc. — including at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, or Aquatica Orlando — is urged to file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division online at www.civilrights.justice.gov or by calling the Department's toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 (TTY 1-833-610-1264).

More information about the ADA is available at www.ada.gov and www.justice.gov/crt.

