Watch
NewsState

Actions

Jacksonville sheriff retires after moving outside of county

Former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams
Public Domain
Former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:42:43-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff announced his retirement amid criticism that he moved outside the Jacksonville area despite a county charter requiring that he live there.

In a statement, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday that he did not want to deal with a court battle over his move a year ago to neighboring Nassau County.

“After some consideration, I have decided that a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m proud of my 31 years of service to this City and am excited about a new chapter and new challenges.”

Williams had initially argued that state law does not require a sheriff to live in the county they serve, but the Jacksonville charter specifically requires it.

The Jacksonville City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to set a date in August for a special election to fill the sheriff's term.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News