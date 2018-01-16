ARM: Investigation reveals deplorable conditions, animal abuse at Lake Wales, Fla., egg farm

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Allegations of deplorable conditions and factory farm animal abuse are surfacing Tuesday morning against a Florida egg farm.

The Animal Recovery Mission held a news conference at 11 a.m. in Tampa that detailed information about their two-month undercover investigation.

They accuse Cal-Maine egg farm of forcing battery caged hens to live, in what they call, a "house of horror."

The animal rights group said in a written statement that the chickens were overcrowded in cages where they are trampled and strangled to death after becoming wedged in the cages.

The farm is accused of having hens live among other dead chickens and roaches. ARM claims that chickens die regularly from dehydration, starvation, egg binding and illnesses contracted from forcibly living in unsanitary conditions.

According to ARM, Cal-Maine provides eggs to Walmart and Publix.

Tampa-based WFTS-TV is currently working to contact Cal-Maine Corp. for a comment.

Click here to watch ARM's video that the group said was recorded at the farm.

Cal-Maine Foods issued the following statement in response to the allegations: