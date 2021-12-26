Interstate 95 closed for a bit in Ormond Beach on busy travel day

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A section of Interstate 95 in central Florida was closed following a multi-car crash on Sunday, a busy travel day after Christmas.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for a time in a section near Ormond Beach where first responders and a medic helicopter responded to the scene, according to Orlando television station WFTV.

Traffic cameras in the area showed some motorists out of their cars on the side of the road, unable to move out of the area.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the crash and how many people were involved.