'I'll eventually make it or drown,' pilot recalls after plane crashes into water off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released body-camera video of the moment that a deputy rescued an Orlando man from the water after his plane crashed off the Florida Keys.

Adam Barney, 40, said he was flying from Orlando to Key West to pick up a friend Sunday when the Aero Commander 500 he was piloting crashed into Florida Bay at 10:20 a.m.

Deputy Trevor Pike was patrolling the water in search of survivors when he spotted Barney about 3 miles off Sawyer Key.

Pike pulled Barney onto his boat and gave him some water as they headed back to shore.

"Both engines just stopped," Barney said when asked how the plane went down before sinking.

Barney was in the water for more than an hour before Pike found him.

"I'll eventually make it or drown – one or the other," Barney said, relaying what was going through his mind after the crash.

"Well, you're alive," Pike said.

"Yeah, I am alive," Barney replied in relief. "Yeah."